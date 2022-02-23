Excise duties increase

Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced.

Delivering his Budget Speech on Wednesday, the Minister said: “The increases mean that as from today, a 340ml can of beer or cider will cost 11c more; A 750ml bottle of wine will be 17c more expensive; a bottle of sparkling wine will cost an additional 76c.”

Other increases will see a bottle of spirits become R4.83 more expensive.

During the same period, a packet of cigarettes will cost an additional R1.03; while 25 grams of piped tobacco will cost an extra 37c.

“A 23 gram cigar will be R6.77 more expensive. Government also proposes to introduce a new tax on vaping products of at least R2.90 per millilitre from 1 January 2023. A new tax will also be introduced on beer powders,” said the Minister. – SAnews.gov.za