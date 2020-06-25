Ex-municipal senior official arrested in VBS saga

Thursday, June 25, 2020

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has confirmed the arrest of a former Merafong Local Municipality senior official for allegedly illegally depositing funds into the collapsed Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank. 

Mattheys Gerhardus Wienekus, 64, a former senior official in Merafong, appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday after being subpoenaed to face charges of contravention of the Municipality Finance Management Act 56 of 2003 in the ongoing investigation linked to the bank.

“The suspect, who was arrested this morning, was employed at Merafong Local Municipality as Manager: Budget and Treasury until his retirement,” said the Hawks in a statement. 

Investigations have revealed that over R50 million was invested with VBS Mutual Bank at the time when he was acting as the municipality’s CFO.

Merafong Local Municipality is one of the 20 other municipalities that invested municipal funds with VBS, in contravention of the law.

Wienikus’s case has been postponed to 29 July 2020 for further investigation.

“I have indicated that the investigations into the municipalities are at an advanced stage. This is the beginning and all the other cases are receiving the necessary attention,” said the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Dr Godfrey Lebeya. - SAnews.gov.za 

Most Read

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

5144 Views
18 Jun 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

164263 Views
29 Apr 2020

Safety first as more grades reopen on 6 July

1684 Views
24 Jun 2020

Media has significant democratic responsibilities

46602 Views
22 Nov 2012

UIF COVID-19 fund pays out R16.5 billion

24462 Views
02 Jun 2020

NSFAS beneficiary makes the most of free laptop

34986 Views
11 Jun 2020

SA News on Facebook