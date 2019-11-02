Euphoria as SA clinches Rugby World Cup win

Government has congratulated the national rugby team the Springboks, for winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan on Saturday.

The Springboks clinched a 32-12 victory in the nail-biting clash with England at the Yokohama International Stadium.

“Government congratulates the national rugby team the mighty Springboks, for winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Equally, government extends its congratulations to the technical support team that worked with the Boks that led to the magnificent win,” said the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

The GCIS said South Africa prides itself with the strides it has made on the sporting field.

“This is our third World Cup victory in just 25 years. As a young nation, we pride ourselves in the strides we have made in developing our sporting fraternity. We are particularly proud of our captain Siyathanda Kolisi who is our first African captain to lead the team to a world cup victory.”

The euphoria created by the sterling performance of the Boks have brought together people of different races, cultures and walks of life and united them for a common purpose.

“Once again, sport has proven to be a critical part of knitting together the social fabric of our nation. Transformation in our sporting codes and at grassroots levels are vital to strengthening sports in the country.”

Winger Makazole Mapimpi scored South Africa’s first try in the second half while Cheslin Kolbe scored the last try in the dying minutes of the match.

Handre Pollard’s boot placed South Africa on the scoreboard in the first half.

Meanwhile government has thanked fans for supporting the “Boks” throughout the duration of the World Cup which got underway on 20 September 2019.

“Government thanks the fans and all South Africans across the globe for their continuous support to the South African team throughout the various stages of the World Cup.”

“The united spirit displayed during this World Cup shows us that South Africa can overcome any challenge through determination and by working together. We are indeed #StrongerTogether,” it said.

Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup into the air at the end of the team’s clash with England in the Japanese city south of Tokyo. –SAnews.gov.za