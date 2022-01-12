EU travel ban lifted

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, has welcomed the lifting of travel bans to Southern Africa by the European Union (EU).

On Monday, EU states agreed to lift the travel bans, which were imposed following the onset of the COIVD-19 Omicron variant.

The variant was announced by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in November 2020 and led to several countries around the world – including some in Africa – closing their borders to the region.

“While these moves are welcomed, it comes after the peak of the tourist season and in the wake of over R1 billion lost in cancelled bookings following the re-imposition of travel bans in late November. We welcome EU visitors to our country and are assured that their safety is guaranteed,” Sisulu said.

The Minister explained that a multi-stakeholder approach was taken by the industry to fight for the lifting of the travel bans.

“This is the culmination of sustained advocacy efforts and dedication of all tourism stakeholders. The war room which we put together is yielding results. Let us continue to work hand in hand to revive our industry,” Sisulu said.

The lifting of the ban comes at least two weeks after US President Joe Biden announced that travel bans to Southern Africa are “no longer necessary” as scientists in that country had made strides in understanding the Omicron variant. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

GDE Grade 1 and 8 online admissions open on Monday

48598 Views
09 Sep 2021

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

119621 Views
05 Mar 2013

New driver’s licence card machine to be presented to Cabinet

630 Views
12 Jan 2022

Eligible South Africans invited to apply for Mauritius-Africa Scholarship

3647 Views
10 Jan 2022

Register to rewrite your matric supplementary exams

22393 Views
01 Sep 2021

Registration opens for ABET schools

29638 Views
28 Jan 2013

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter