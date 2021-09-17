Ethics integrity, disciplinary unit to deal with corruption in public service

As part of government’s ongoing efforts to deal with corruption in the public service, the Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ayanda Dlodlo, will on Monday launch the Public Administration Ethics Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit (PA-EID-TAU).

The Technical Assistance Unit was established in 2014 in line with the Public Administration Management Act (PAMA) of 2014 to set norms and standards aimed at addressing issues related to ethical conduct and corruption in the public service.

The department said the launch, which will be held through a hybrid platform (physical attendance and virtual) will introduce the Unit tasked with among other functions to:

Address the professionalisation of the public service through an improved implementation of ethics and anti-corruption policy such as conducting business with the State, performance of other remunerative work, discipline management and implementation of lifestyle audits.

Strengthen Ethics Infrastructure (e.g. Ethics Committees and Ethics Officers, whistle-blowing mechanisms).

Improve discipline management particularly on capacity building, and address outstanding precautionary suspensions and the costs associated with it.

Address issues of corruption through referral of cases, follow through with disciplinary steps and address identified policy loopholes.

Synchrone all three levels of the public administration.

“Right after the launch, the Unit will host a dialogue to create awareness on the functions of the Unit, as well as the status pertaining to public service employees engaging in business with the State, and the financial disclosures made by senior members of the public service,” the department said in a statement.

The session will also discuss the guide on the reporting of unethical conduct, corruption and non-compliance to the Public Service Act, 1994 and Public Service Regulations, 2016 in the Public Service. – SAnews.gov.za