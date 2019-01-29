Ethical leadership needed in the public service

Ethical leadership is key to the transformation of the public service, says North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro.

“The public service requires men and women who can tolerate, survive and produce results in an environment that is volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous,” he said on Monday.

Mokgoro was addressing the official opening of the summer school of the North West University (NWU) Business School at the university’s Potchefstroom campus.

Attended by around 200 first and second year Master of Business Administration (MBA) students, the session provided a platform for students to engage the Premier on issues including the diagnosis of what paralyses the state, the need to attract quality, progressive management and leadership enrichment.

“We need to encourage the spirit of collective learning and collective leadership, so that we can ultimately move towards revolution,” said the Premier, who also encouraged students to become agents of transformation.

In his address, Premier Mokgoro reflected not only on his vast experience as an executive manager in the public service - spanning over 30 years - but also on the apparent worsening connection between the provincial government and the recipients of its services.

Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Dan Kgwadi committed the university to ensuring that its business school academia work together with the provincial government, reiterating that the collective’s involvement is needed in dealing with the challenge of ethics in the work environment.

Premier Mokgoro has been visiting institutions of higher learning in the province since the beginning of the 2019 academic year.

He has visited the NWU’s Mahikeng Campus and TVET Colleges in Ngaka Modiri Molema District, where he interacted with management and students in a bid to strengthen relations between the provincial government and higher education institutions. – SAnews.gov.za