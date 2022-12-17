eThekwini ready to host holiday makers

Plans are in place to ensure a safe festive season for residents and holiday makers, said the eThekwini Municipality.

“Durban is ready to host thousands of holiday makers who will descend on the city’s shores for the long weekend,” said the municipality.

With the long weekend in full swing, the municipality said its law enforcement in partnership with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and lifeguards have undertaken rigorous training to ensure they are ready to protect visitors and residents.

“More than 1 800 metro Police officers (about 900 during the day and 900 at night) have been deployed to strategic areas. Their efforts will be supported by the SAPS,” said the municipality adding that dangerous weapons, alcohol and sleeping at beaches is prohibited.

Swimming under the influence of alcohol is also prohibited.

The following beaches are open to the public: Point, uShaka, Addington, South Beach, Wedge, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Anstey’s, Toti Main, Pipeline and uMdloti Main.

Bathing at beaches is allowed from 6am to 6.30pm daily. The public is not allowed to swim at night as beaches are no lifeguards.

A total 27 swiming pools are open to the public. These are: South Beach Paddling Pool, Rainham, Durban North, Pipeline Paddling, Tiger Rocks, Anstey’s, Westville, Kings Park Indoor, Kings Park Outdoor, Stanmore, uMlazi D, L.T King, Bayview, Arena Park, Alex Bulley, Lamontville, Lahee Park, Ntuzuma G, Sutton Park, Tesoriere, Mariannridge, Tills Crescent, Croftdene, Bellair, Umgababa, Merewent and Inyoni.

Additional seasonal staff have been hired to complement the City’s workforce and are stationed across various beaches. This includes 60 lifeguards, 20 small plant operators, 67 beach buddies as well as 120 fieldworkers for the beach cleaning programme.

Child safety

About 150 000 wristbands have been procured to be worn by children under the age of 12 who will be visiting beaches. This is to make it easy for children to be identified and re-united with their families if they are separated.

There are seven tents for children who have been separated from their parents/guardians. Six are along the beachfront and one at the Old Drive-in site where buses and taxes will be parked.

An overnight facility for children who have been separated from their parents/guardians has been secured.

Traffic

To manage traffic volumes during this period, especially along the beachfront, access to certain roads will be boom-gate controlled. Only small vehicles will be allowed at the boom gate.

Buses and taxis will park at the Old Drive-In site located at the corner of Sandile Thusi and Sylvester Ntuli roads

Keeping beaches clean

The Cleansing and Solid Waste (CSW) Unit has appointed additional staff to keep the beachfront areas clean. The staff work a 24-hour cycle in three shifts to ensure a clean city.

Meanwhile, progress is being made to repair coastal pump stations. Many of them will be completed by the end of December.

Toilets and ablution facilities are open from 6am to 8pm on Monday to Thursday. From Friday to Sunday and on public holidays, the service is available from 6am to 10pm. - SAnews.gov.za