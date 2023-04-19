eThekwini households to benefit from improved sanitation services

eThekwini’s ambition to become Africa’s most liveable city has taken a giant leap forward with the completion of a major sewer reticulation project to benefit a number of wards where residents used pit latrines and septic tanks for sewage disposal.

More than 2 000 properties from Inanda and Ntuzuma in north of Durban, and Kloof in the west, will be connected to the city’s sewerage reticulation network for the first time.

This is going to drastically improve the quality of life of residents and minimise pollution of ground water resources.

The sewer reticulation project is spearheaded by eThekwini Water and Sanitation (EWS) Unit. The unit implemented the project in Ntuzuma B, C, E, Inanda Glebe, Inanda B and Kloof Msengane Road.

eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda said the city is committed to restoring the dignity of communities through improved sanitation systems.

“These projects have been ongoing since 2021 in various communities to reduce pit latrines and septic tanks by providing formal sanitation services. The biggest challenge with septic tanks is that households don’t maintain them, and sewage often ends up impacting the environment.

“The city is also at an advanced stage of exploring other environmentally friendly innovative sanitation technologies. The city will soon send letters to affected residents explaining the process to get their household connected,” Kaunda said.

Upgrade of Vusi Mzimela Road underway

Meanwhile, the city reported that the upgrade of Vusi Mzimela (formerly Bellair) Road is underway, and expected to be completed in May next year.

The main road runs through Cato Manor and also serves to connect several large residential areas, including Queensburgh, Yellowwood Park, Chatsworth, Springfield, Sydenham, Sparks and Westridge.

The project is part of the Metropolitan route (M10), which runs from Stella Road/Old Main Road intersection in Queensburgh, Stella Road, Sarnia Road, Wakesleigh Road, Brickfield Road and Alpine Road, ending at the Alpine Road/Umgeni Road intersection.

Project Engineer, Vuyo Adoons, said many residents use this route to travel to work, with the majority of traffic flowing into central areas of Durban.

“The University of KwaZulu-Natal and the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital are in the vicinity and also contribute to the large volume of traffic experienced in the area. The completion of the road will help to ease traffic congestion in the area,” Adoons said.

Adoons said the initial scope of the project is to complete a full upgrade of Vusi Mzimela Road, and all intersecting minor roads will be, accordingly upgraded in order to tie into the proposed new upgraded road.

“The existing road will be widened predominantly on the western side between the Solomon Mahlangu (Edwin Swales) intersection and the Hazelbank Road intersection at the Albert Luthuli Hospital, thereafter the widening will occur predominantly on the eastern side travelling further north towards the Rick Turner Road intersection,” Adoons explained. – SAnews.gov.za