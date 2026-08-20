eThekwini accelerates sewer rehabilitation to strengthen sanitation services

Thursday, August 20, 2026

The eThekwini Municipality has reported steady progress in restoring and strengthening the city’s sanitation infrastructure through extensive repair, rehabilitation and preventative maintenance programmes underway across Durban.

The progress was outlined in an update presented on Tuesday, 18 August 2026, to the Presidential eThekwini Working Group's (PeWG) Workstream 2 on Water and Sanitation.

According to the municipality, the number of fully functional pump stations has increased from 235 in June to 239, while approximately 80% of wastewater flows lost during the floods have been recovered.

Officials confirmed that work is continuing to restore the remaining flood-affected infrastructure and improve the overall reliability of the city’s sewer network.

“As part of its flood recovery programme, the municipality has implemented approximately 21 sewer rehabilitation projects, spending more than R141 million since 2023. These projects include sewer pipe replacement, construction of pipe bridges, reconstruction of manholes, river crossings, gabion protection and other infrastructure restoration works,” the municipality said.

The city is also undertaking long-term rehabilitation at key wastewater treatment facilities and sewer infrastructure sites, including the Northern, Umbilo and uMhlanga Wastewater Treatment Works.

In parallel, the municipality is refurbishing pump stations and rolling out proactive maintenance programmes aimed at reducing equipment failures and sewer overflows.

The city also continues to advance sanitation interventions in informal settlements and rural areas. These include sewer maintenance and cleaning, the rehabilitation and upgrading of wastewater treatment works, and improving sanitation facilities for residents.

Bathing beaches safe for swimming

Meanwhile, the municipality said the majority of the city’s bathing beaches remain open and safe for swimming, with the latest water quality monitoring results showing low E. coli levels at most beaches.

“The municipality continues to work with national government and other stakeholders through the Presidential eThekwini Working Group to accelerate the recovery and renewal of sanitation infrastructure, while ensuring environmental compliance and reliable services for residents,” it said. - SAnews.gov.za