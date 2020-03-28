Eskom's learning academy to be used as a quarantine site

Eskom says it has handed its Academy of Learning (EAL) centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, over to government to be used as a quarantine site.

This is part of efforts to assist in the fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility, which has 416 beds and other facilities, will be used to accommodate people who have to undergo a period of quarantine and observation for signs of the COVID-19 virus.

“In accordance with our own values of Zero Harm and Sinobuntu, Eskom pledges to be an active and responsive partner to the people of South Africa as we embark on this unprecedented struggle against the common enemy that is the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eskom Group Chief Executive, Andre de Ruyter.

Sifiso Maseko, head of infrastructure at the Gauteng Health Department, said making the facility available will help contribute to the department’s efforts to find about 10 00 beds to accommodate its guests in facilities that still afford them the privacy and dignity they should expect during this difficult time.

In line with the necessary requirements, the department is expected to run the facility during the period of the national lockdown, and for some time thereafter. – SAnews.gov.za