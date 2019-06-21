Eskom welcomes court judgment on Trillian

Eskom on Friday welcomed the judgment handed down by the Pretoria High Court which instructed Trillian Capital to pay back all the money it received from the power utility.

“The Eskom Board has welcomed the judgment handed down by the Pretoria High Court this week where Trillian is required to pay back all the moneys they received from Eskom between August 2016 and February 2017 in the absence of valid contracts and, in some cases, where no work was done,” said Eskom.

It said R600 million is due, together with interest calculated from the day of judgment to the date of payment. Trillian is further required to pay for the costs of the application including the costs of three counsel.

This as the Court on Tuesday ordered the Gupta-linked advisory firm to pay Eskom the money it received illegally.

Eskom Board chairman Jabu Mabuza said the power utility is looking forward to receiving the money from Trillain.

“In addition, we urge all corporates who conducted business with Eskom illegally to come forward voluntarily so we can start the process of getting funds that were paid in the course of those assignments.

“Our resolve, together with management, to recover all ill-gotten gains from the period of what has become known as state capture at Eskom will persist until all moneys due to Eskom have been recovered,” he said.

Eskom initiated legal action to recover unlawful payments made to Trillian in 2018, following a long-drawn process from 2017 when Eskom first served Trillian with a letter of demand that was later inexplicably withdrawn by previous management.

Mabuza said Eskom continues to work closely with and provide all the support to the law enforcement authorities.-SAnews.gov.za