Eskom warns of possible Stage 2 load shedding

A shortage in generation capacity may at short notice see Stage 2 load shedding being implemented between 4pm and 11pm on Wednesday, Eskom has warned.

In a statement, the power utility said breakdowns of one generation unit at Majuba, one at Tutuka and two at Kriel power stations had put severe strain on the power generation system.

“Eskom cautions the public that Stage 2 load shedding would be required to be implemented at short notice this evening at 4pm and 11pm should any significant breakdowns occur.”

Eskom said the delay in returning generation units at Arnot, a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations had exacerbated the electricity generation constraints.

“We currently have 4 479 MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 951 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system. Eskom will promptly communicate should a need arise,” reads the statement. – SAnews.gov.za