Eskom warns of possible Stage 2 load shedding

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

A shortage in generation capacity may at short notice see Stage 2 load shedding being implemented between 4pm and 11pm on Wednesday, Eskom has warned.

In a statement, the power utility said breakdowns of one generation unit at Majuba, one at Tutuka and two at Kriel power stations had put severe strain on the power generation system.

“Eskom cautions the public that Stage 2 load shedding would be required to be implemented at short notice this evening at 4pm and 11pm should any significant breakdowns occur.”

Eskom said the delay in returning generation units at Arnot, a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations had exacerbated the electricity generation constraints.

“We currently have 4 479 MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 951 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system. Eskom will promptly communicate should a need arise,” reads the statement. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

46570 Views
19 Jul 2022

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

276431 Views
13 Jun 2022

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

23804 Views
23 Jun 2022

Eskom warns of possible Stage 2 load shedding

330 Views
10 Aug 2022

Gauteng online admissions for Grade 1 and 8 to open soon

20023 Views
10 May 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

224783 Views
21 Sep 2021

SAnews on Twitter