Eskom warns of possible load shedding

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

The country’s power utility Eskom has warned that it may have to implement load shedding at short notice after experiencing breakdowns at its power stations.

Urging the public to use electricity sparingly, Eskom in a statement said the power system was “severely constrained”.

The country last week experienced week-long outages after Eskom implemented load shedding.

While load shedding had not been implemented, it warned that “load shedding may be required at short notice should any further generation breakdowns occur, or should some of the generating units not return to service as expected”.

“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams returned a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal and Medupi power stations.

“Over the same period, two generation units, one at Arnot and another at Hendrina, tripped while a unit at Arnot and Lethabo were forced to shutdown.”

Eskom said total breakdowns amounted to 15 852 while planned maintenance was 4 036 of capacity.

The utility reminded customers and the public that load shedding was implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system.

“We would like again to apologise for the inconvenience cause to the people of South Africa by the constraints.

“Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly and will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system,” it said. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

97340 Views
21 Sep 2021

2021 Local Government Election results trickle in

491 Views
02 Nov 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

361809 Views
26 Aug 2021

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

256180 Views
06 Sep 2021

SRD recipients urged wait for SMS before collecting grant

3015 Views
27 Oct 2021

Government launches digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate

64005 Views
08 Oct 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter