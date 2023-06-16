Eskom, trade unions sign 7% salary increase agreement

Eskom and its recognised trade unions have signed a three-year wage agreement.

According to Eskom, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and Solidarity, agreed on a 7% salary hike for all non-managerial employees over three years, effective from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2026.

In addition, the parties settled on a 7% increase in the housing allowance over the three years and a once-off taxable payment of R10 000 for the first two years.

“The collective agreement will go a long way in stabilising our organisation by providing Eskom with sufficient space and time to collaboratively work together to urgently address our most pressing challenges

“It is worth noting that this is the first time in more than a decade that the parties have reached an agreement in the room,” said Eskom’s Acting Group Chief Executive, Calib Cassim.

In a statement on Thursday Eskom expresses gratitude to all the parties for their commitment to this process and for placing Eskom and the interests of all South Africans first.

NUMSA General Secretary, Irvin Jim, said this agreement is a sign of an improvement in the relationship with Eskom.

“And part of our contribution is the signing of a multi-year agreement so that there is labour stability. This will allow workers at Eskom to focus on quality maintenance, without interrupting that process with annual wage talks.”

He promised South Africans that the union would do everything to prevent a repetition of last year when workers protested at power stations.

“We have upheld that promise. We managed to secure an agreement without deadlocking, and we did it before the end of June, which is when the old agreement expires.” – SAnews.gov.za