Eskom suspends services to other Western Cape areas

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Eskom has suspended operations in parts of Kraaifontein and Wesbank (Delft) due to protest action.

The suspension of services in these Western Cape areas come as Eskom staff escaped with their lives when the vehicle they were travelling in was pelted with rocks in a protest in Kraaifontein.

Protest action in Wesbank has also forced Eskom to withdraw its operators.

“The ongoing protest action across Cape Town is posing a significant threat to the safety of field operators working in these communities. The safety of employees is Eskom’s top priority and only when these areas are declared safe, will operations resume,” said the power utility in a statement on Wednesday.

Th new suspension of services follows the suspension of operations in parts of Khayelitsha and Bardale on Monday. The suspensions in these areas were also due to violent protests.

In addition, Eskom has also taken the decision to withdraw operations from Bloekombos and Wallacedene.

The power utility is working closely with the local South African Police Service (SAPS) and Eskom Security Services to ensure the safety of its staff while working in these areas.

Engagement is also taking place with community leaders to find solutions to the situation.

“We emphasise our call to communities to support Eskom and report incidents by contacting the Eskom toll-free crime hotline 0800 11 27 22 or SMS Crime Line on 32211. Callers may remain anonymous,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Border Management Authority Bill signed into law

2888 Views
22 Jul 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

31756 Views
18 Jun 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

185435 Views
29 Apr 2020

SA's COVID-19 deaths rise by 572

367 Views
23 Jul 2020

SASSA makes up on payments

252 Views
23 Jul 2020

African Development Bank approves R5bn to fight COVID-19

333 Views
23 Jul 2020

SA News on Facebook