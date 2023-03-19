Eskom suspends load shedding until Monday

Load shedding will continue to be suspended until 5 am on Monday, Eskom said on Sunday.

This as the power utility suspended load shedding between 5 am and 4 pm on Sunday.

In an updated statement, Eskom said Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 5 am until 4 pm on Monday.

“Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5 am on Tuesday. Load shedding will be again suspended from 5 am until 4 pm on Tuesday.Then Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4 pm on Tuesday until 4 pm on Wednesday.”

Breakdowns are currently at 15 645MW of generating capacity while 4 942MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

During the last 24 hours a generating unit at Duvha Power Station was taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning units to service at Matla, Tutuka and Medupi power stations continue. –SAnews.gov.za