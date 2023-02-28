Eskom spokesperson leaves position

Eskom has announced that its spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha will leave the organisation after serving three years.

Eskom interim Goup Chief Executive, Calib Cassim, praised Mantshantsha’s contribution to the power utility.

“Sikonathi has been the catalyst in Eskom improving transparency and frequency of information sharing, dealing with several difficult media engagements during his tenure. Eskom is grateful for his contribution to our organisation, and we wish him well during his next journey,” Cassim said.

Eskom said Mantshantsha will be leaving at the end of February after serving during a “difficult period”.

“Mantshantsha had agreed to join Eskom as spokesperson to lead the Media Desk during a difficult period in which the organisation needed to restore trust and credibility in its dealings with the public and stakeholders.

“Over the course of three years, Mantshantsha helped improve Eskom’s public image by driving honest and frank communication in the media domain on Eskom’s real position during a difficult period characterised by operating difficulties and increased load shedding.

“This has seen Eskom become more accountable, agile, and transparent in its external positioning, while increasing its share of voice with regular executive team briefings to the public on key developments,” the power utility said.

Eskom Senior Manager for Retail Centre of Excellence, Daphne Mokwena, is expected to act as the power utility’s spokesperson while recruitment for a permanent spokesperson continues. – SAnews.gov.za