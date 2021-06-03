Eskom reaches a deal with City of Ekurhuleni

Eskom and the City of Ekurhuleni have reached an agreement on the implementation of load shedding.

According to Eskom, it has requested the City of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng to rectify the violation of its load shedding requirements on numerous occasions, in accordance with the parties’ electricity supply agreement.

“These pleas have yielded very little success with the municipality continuous failing to implement the required load shedding in its areas of supply,” Eskom said on Thursday.

However, in compliance with National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) requirements, since 31 May 2021, the power utility has reduced the required load from the City of Ekurhuleni’s respective points of supply.

“Yesterday, the City acknowledged that they were unable to implement load shedding as required.”

The City said it was unable to implement load shedding as required and has requested Eskom to continue implementing power cuts in the City’s licensed area of supply as an interim measure.

“The City further agreed to communicate this agreement with Eskom to the municipality’s customers, and to publish the revised load shedding schedules.”

Eskom has urged customers from the City of Ekurhuleni to contact the municipality directly regarding this matter. – SAnews.gov.za