Eskom reaches a deal with City of Ekurhuleni

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Eskom and the City of Ekurhuleni have reached an agreement on the implementation of load shedding.

According to Eskom, it has requested the City of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng to rectify the violation of its load shedding requirements on numerous occasions, in accordance with the parties’ electricity supply agreement.

“These pleas have yielded very little success with the municipality continuous failing to implement the required load shedding in its areas of supply,” Eskom said on Thursday.  

However, in compliance with National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) requirements, since 31 May 2021, the power utility has reduced the required load from the City of Ekurhuleni’s respective points of supply.

“Yesterday, the City acknowledged that they were unable to implement load shedding as required.”

The City said it was unable to implement load shedding as required and has requested Eskom to continue implementing power cuts in the City’s licensed area of supply as an interim measure.

“The City further agreed to communicate this agreement with Eskom to the municipality’s customers, and to publish the revised load shedding schedules.”

Eskom has urged customers from the City of Ekurhuleni to contact the municipality directly regarding this matter. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

108014 Views
17 May 2021

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

239485 Views
16 Apr 2021

Home affairs extends validity of asylum seekers, refugee status

24124 Views
06 May 2021

Gauteng increases vaccination sites from 28 to 63

6216 Views
24 May 2021

Social relief distress grant comes to an end

20593 Views
30 Apr 2021

Eskom reaches a deal with City of Ekurhuleni

496 Views
03 Jun 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter