Eskom power generation fleet records improvements

There has been notable gradual improvements in Eskom’s power generation fleet.

“Over the past week, six coal-fired power stations achieved energy availability factor (EAF) of 70%, a milestone last achieved on 08 May 2022,” Eskom said in a statement on Thursday.

Three of these power stations, Camden, Duvha and Matla, have been on a sustained upward trend as a result of a reduction of plant breakdowns and the return to service of a number of units that were on unplanned breakdowns.

Lethabo, Matimba and Medupi have been experiencing continued good performance and remain among Eskom’s three best performing stations.

In addition, Lethabo was able to sustain performance after a quick recovery following a wet coal incident experienced last week, due to flooding after excessive rainfall.

“While this is still early progress, it shows a positive trajectory from actions taken to recover Eskom generation plants. This is consistent with Eskom’s target to achieve 70% EAF by the 2025 financial year,” said Eskom Acting Group Chief Executive Calib Cassim.

Eskom Board Chairperson Mpho Makwana said the marked improvement in performance at Camden, Duvha and Matla as well as the sustained commendable performance at Lethabo, Matimba and Medupi gives assurance that if the entity continues to apply an all-hands-on-deck-approach, it will continue to improve the energy availability.

“I specifically commend the various teams at these power stations for the great work and also applaud all the Eskom employees for their continued hard work and dedication,” Makwana said.

The organisation continues to pursue generation recovery programmes to recover operations and achieve sustained improvements in generation performance.-SAnews.gov.za