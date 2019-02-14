Eskom implements stage two load shedding

While there has been some improvement in generation performance, Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding.

This is down from stage three load shedding, which was implemented on Wednesday.

“Due to some improvement in generation performance and the notable strides made in replenishing water and diesel reserves, stage two load shedding will be implemented from 8am until 10pm,” said the power utility on Thursday.

As load shedding enters day five, the utility reminded its customers to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding.

Stage two calls for 2 000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period.

Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand,” said the utility.

Load shedding schedules are available on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za).Eskom and customers can also contact the customer contact centre at 0860 037 566. – SAnews.gov.za