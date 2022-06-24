Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding

Power utility Eskom will at 11am escalate load shedding to stage 4 due to the ongoing unprotected labour action.

In a statement, Eskom said it was compelled to take precautionary action to conserve emergency generation reserves.

“Load shedding will regretfully be implemented to stage 4 from 11am until midnight. On Saturday and Sunday, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until midnight.

“It is necessary to bolster emergency generation reserves to react to unforeseen circumstances, as well as to replenish emergency reserves to prepare for the week ahead."

The utility said this would help fill the generation deficit, while dealing with generating units that may trip amidst the disturbances and compensate for the inability to return generating units timeously to service.

“While exploring possible solutions to unlock the deadlock with the unions, Eskom appeals to its labour partners and striking employees to embrace the higher purpose of putting the people of South Africa first, respect the law and to desist from illegal and undemocratic conduct.

“However, Eskom cautions the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of loadshedding over the coming weeks.”

Eskom said it continues to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes, as may be necessary.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. We currently have 2 766MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 395MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns."

The utility reminded the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system.” – SAnews.gov.za