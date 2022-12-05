Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding

Eskom has implemented Stage 3 load shedding this morning and is expected to further reduce it to Stage 2 from Tuesday morning until further notice.

This brings mild relief to consumers after the state power utility implemented Stage 4 load shedding over the weekend due to several breakdowns at its power stations.

Now, the electricity supplier explained that Stage 2 and 3 load shedding will be implemented in order to refill diminishing emergency generation reserves.

“Load shedding is being implemented due to a high number of breakdowns and the requirement to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves while creating space to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage schemes.

“A generating unit each at Grootvlei and Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs over the past 24 hours. The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot and Duvha power stations has contributed to the capacity constraints,” the power utility said.

Eskom currently has some 16 318MW of capacity out due to breakdowns with a further 6392MW offline on planned maintenance.

Eskom urged consumers to “exercise patience and tolerance” over the next few months as generation capacity will take a hit due to maintenance and other long term breakdowns.

“As previously communicated, due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the Open Cycle Gas Turbines, Eskom has been forced to strictly conserve the remainder of the fuel reserves to protect against further unplanned outages.

“The imminent refuelling and maintenance outage, as well as the long-term operation project of Unit 1 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, together with the October chimney failure that has forced three generation units offline at Kusile Power Station, will further reduce available generation capacity and significantly increase the occurrence of load shedding during the next six to 12 months,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za