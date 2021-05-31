Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding, warns of further power cuts

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Monday to 5am Tuesday morning, as a cold front hits the country.

The power utility has warned of possible power cuts throughout the week.

“This load shedding has been caused by the higher demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected, as well as high breakdowns of generation units,” the statement read on Monday.

Meanwhile, Eskom said the generation supply constraints would persist throughout the high winter demand period, which increases the likelihood of load shedding.

According to utility, breakdowns currently total 14 560MW of capacity, while another 2 300MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

“Some generation units are expected to return to service starting this evening, which would help ease the strain. This, however, is not sufficient to eliminate the high probability of load shedding for the rest of the week.”

Eskom has once again appealed to the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to assist the country get through these capacity constraints.

“Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system.” – SAnews.gov.za