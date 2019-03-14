Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding

Thursday, March 14, 2019

Eskom has started to implement Stage 2 load shedding - up from the initial Stage 1 load shedding announced earlier in the day.

In a tweet on Thursday, the power utility said it will implement up to Stage 2 load shedding as a result of a shortage of capacity.

Stage 2 load shedding is expected to continue until 11pm.

For Eskom customers, load shedding schedules are available on the Eskom website http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za.

Eskom customers can also contact the customer contact centre at 0860 037 566.

Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout. - SAnews.gov.za

