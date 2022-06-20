Eskom implements load shedding

Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm to 10pm on Monday.

In a statement, Eskom said Stage 2 load shedding would remain in place until Thursday evening.

It said load shedding was being implemented due to the continued shortage of generation capacity.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary. We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

“We currently have 5 232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 202MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom cautioned the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load shedding over the coming weeks.

“We would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings,” said Eskom. – SAnews.gov.za