Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding from this afternoon

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Eskom will once again switch off the lights from 1pm this afternoon, until 6am tomorrow, as it implements stage 3 load shedding. 

“This load shedding is necessary as the power generation system is still severely constrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past three days, as well as the need to replenish diminishing emergency generation reserves,” the State-owned utility said on Wednesday.  

According to Eskom, the outlook for the power system is unpredictable and there is a high probability of power outages continuing on Thursday.

“This morning a generation unit each at the Lethabo, Kendal and Duvha power stations were taken offline for repairs, adding to the high number of breakdowns and units that have failed to return to service as planned.”

The utility said it was currently running at 4 858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 521MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

“Eskom will continue to assess and communicate promptly as the situation changes.”

Eskom said load shedding remains a high possibility as reliability maintenance is performed during this period, as the system will continue to be constrained.

“Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, and we will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.” – SAnews.gov.za

