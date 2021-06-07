Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm

Eskom says it regrets to announce the implementation of Stage 1 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm on Monday and cautioned about more power cuts in the near future.

According to the State-owned entity, tonight’s load shedding was due to the loss of two generation units at Kusile, and one each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations.

“These constraints have been exacerbated by delays in returning a unit each at Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations,” the entity explained.

Meanwhile, Eskom warned about the likelihood of power cuts are high for the rest of the week, as the power system remains “constrained” and “vulnerable”.

“Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any changes. These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity, particularly between 5pm and 10pm, when the winter demand is the highest.”

The power utility said the breakdowns currently total 15 570MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1 273MW of capacity.

“Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply.” – SAnews.gov.za