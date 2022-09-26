Eskom continues to implement load shedding

Eskom will continue to implement load shedding this week due to constraints from its diesel suppliers that is affecting the availability of bulk diesel to the Ankerlig and Gourikwa Open Cycle Gas Turbines, which have a combined capacity of 2 000MW.

In a statement on Sunday, Eskom said Stage 3 load shedding would continue to be implemented between 00:00 and 16:00 until Thursday, while Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented daily during the evening peaks from 16:00 until 00:00.

“While we expect diesel deliveries from Tuesday onwards, should this uncertainty of supply persist, higher stages of load shedding may be required. While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue the load shedding to conserve emergency generation reserves,” Eskom said.

Since Friday a generation unit each at Camden and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs. Another generating unit each at Kriel and Kusile power stations were returned to service.

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load shedding, which is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. We currently have 5 897MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 739MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” the power utility said. – SAnews.gov.za