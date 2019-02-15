Eskom Cabinet Committee to brief President daily

The Presidential Cabinet Committee on Eskom is set to brief President Cyril Ramaphosa on a daily basis on progress made to resolve the challenges at Eskom.

“This committee will deal with matters of Eskom daily and deliver daily reports to the President on what actions need to be taken to secure energy supply,” said Cabinet in a statement on Friday.

This as President Ramaphosa announced the appointment of a Special Cabinet Committee on Eskom to be led by Deputy President David Mabuza in Parliament on Thursday. The committee comprises the Ministers of Public Enterprises, Energy, Finance, Transport, Intelligence and Police.

“The team is expected to meet with all stakeholders to help restore stability to the grid and chart a way forward whilst ensuring that there is minimal economic cost to the consumer and taxpayers,” said Cabinet, which met on Wednesday in Cape Town.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordan briefed the Cabinet meeting on the recent loadshedding that has affected the running of the economy across the country.

Cabinet highlighted that the power disruptions which began on Sunday have had an immeasurable impact on South African households and the economy.

“South Africa’s energy supply remains an absolute imperative and the current situation at Eskom poses significant risks to the country, its financial stability and the economy. The strategic unbundling of Eskom into three separate wholly state owned entities – generation; transmission and distribution - is required for the long-term sustainability of the power utility and the country,” said Cabinet.

Cabinet’s comments come as the power utility announced that there is a low probability for load shedding on Friday as generation performance at its plants improved.

Eskom however, warned it could implement load shedding at short notice, should there be a shift in plant performance. - SAnews.gov.za