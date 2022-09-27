Eskom board to be restructured

The board of power utility Eskom is expected to be "reconstituted and restructured" following a meeting with Department of Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan.

The State-owned electricity company has been facing serious and recurring challenges since June this year - reaching a nadir of Stage 6 load shedding twice over the past four months.

The department explained that the term of the board had expired in 2021 and that a review of its work has been underway.

"The Minister has been in constant engagement with the board on various matters such as procurement, recruitment of former and experienced Eskom employees, and combating fraud and corruption.

"On Tuesday, the Minister informed the board that a review has been finalised and that the board will soon be reconstituted and restructured. The board members will be informed of the outcome of the process," the department said.

The DPE said a new board for the entity will be revealed soon.

"Government will soon deliberate on the reconstitution of a new and restructured Eskom board and an announcement will be made in due course.

"Minister Gordhan thanked the current board for their service during the most challenging period of the entity," the department said. – SAnews.gov.za