EPWP paving the way to sustainable jobs, improved livelihoods.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala says since the inception of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Phase IV, a total of 3 940 719 work opportunities have been created by public bodies implementing the programme.

Addressing media at a background briefing organised by Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in Rosebank this week, Zikalala said the figures represents about 79% of work opportunities created against a target of five million work opportunities.

Phase IV of the EPWP – which was for the period 1 April 2019 – 31 March 2023 - focused on employment creation, income support, and the development of community assets and the provision of services delivered through labour intensive methods.

“The injection of income in communities, participation in employment and utilisation of assets will enhance the livelihoods and local economic development,” Zikalala said.

He said engagements are also underway with Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges to brainstorm areas in skilling EPWP participants, especially when they exit the programme. This will enable them to actively participate in the economy, thus creating sustainable jobs and improved livelihoods.

The EPWP is a government-wide entity that is tasked with providing relief to citizens, especially the unemployed.

The work opportunities offered through the programme are in structured sectors and ensure that participants are skilled in those sectors while they get a stipend.

EPWP participants or beneficiaries work on different projects such as Community Work Programme (CWP), Early Childhood Development Programmes, Home Community Based Care Programmes, Extra School Support Programmes, Working on Fire, Working for Water and Roads Maintenance Projects, among others.

Launched in 2004, EPWP is a nationwide programme covering all spheres of government and State-owned enterprises. It provides an important avenue for labour-absorption and income to poor households in the short to medium-term.

EPWP projects employ workers on a temporary or ongoing basis either by government, contractors or by other non-governmental organisations under the Ministerial Conditions of Employment for the EPWP or learnership employment conditions.

Last year, the DPWI developed the EPWP Policy and it was approved by Cabinet on 31 August 2022 for public consultation.

These public consultation sessions took place in all provinces.

The development and gazetting of the EPWP policy follow years of extensive engagements by DPWI and various stakeholders who are participating in the implementation of the EPWP. – SAnews.gov.za