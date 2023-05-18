EPWP participants challenged to advance themselves

The Executive Mayor of Thaba Chweu Local Municipality, Friddah Nkadimeng, has challenged Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) participants to use the skills they receive from the programme to set up businesses and create job opportunities for others.

Nkadimeng made the remarks during a graduation ceremony of EPWP participants, who completed training in landscaping.

The 20 learners are responsible for the upkeep, beautification and maintenance of parks and cemeteries around Thaba Chweu in Mpumalanga.

"Now that you have the skills from this training, we want you to look beyond employment... We want you to see yourselves as business owners, who can contribute to the creation of work for other people," Nkadimeng said.

She said once they have set up businesses, participants can look for projects with various State and private entities.

Nkadimeng also commended the participants for their assistance in keeping the municipality clean, adding that their work contributes to local tourism.

“Your work is instrumental in the cleaning, beautification, and upkeep of municipal facilities, such as parks and cemeteries. You have all made us proud and I wish you well for the future," Nkadimeng said.

The graduation ceremony was attended by senior government officials from various entities, including the Nelspruit Regional Office of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

DPWI Manager for Training, Fela Mashaba, thanked the municipality for partnering with the department to implement the project.

Mashaba said the training is accredited by the Agriculture Sector Education and Training Authority at National Qualification Framework (NQF) Level 3, and offered by JNV Landscaping and Training.

"What is great about this training is that the learners' records will be registered on the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) national learner database. This will enable them to progress with their studies, should they wish to.

“The training was funded by the Department of Higher Education and Training, through the National Skills Fund (NSF).

"While on training, the learners received a daily allowance of R102 to cover food and transportation - this is in addition to the monthly stipend they are receiving from the municipality," Mashaba highlighted.

During the training, learners received theoretical, practical, and on-the-job training.

The Certificate in Landscaping training covered a range of modules, including:

How to mow and dethatch grass;

The safe way to cut grass using different equipment;

How to prune shrubs and trees;

How to apply biological and chemical control of alien invader plants. This training also focused on how to identify and control alien invader plants, as well as how to identify indigent plants to replace invasive plants; and

Health and safety in horticulture.

The municipality’s Acting Director for Corporate Affairs, Ms Magagula, encouraged participants to further their studies to become experts in their field.

"We wish for you to use this training as a foundation for your academic journey. It might not be easy. You need to push your way to the top. As a municipality, we congratulate you for your achievement today," Magagula said.

JNV Landscaping and Training Managing Director, Vhutshilo Madzunye, commended the learners for performing well.

"Through this training, we have given you a skill that you can use to provide for yourselves. As the Mayor pointed out - go out there and make something of yourselves. Use this training to enter the business sector and create opportunities for fellow citizens," Madzunye said.

Madzunye said they remain committed to working with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and the municipality to train more EPWP learners in future.

One of the participants, Lerato Mnisi, commended all role players who assisted them with both training and work opportunities.

“The training has given us skills that we can use both in the workplace and at home. The skills we have acquired from the training will help us to make money for ourselves.

"We wish to thank the municipality for providing us with an opportunity to be part of the EPWP. To both DPWI and JNV Landscaping and Training, we are thankful for the skills you have given us through this training," Mnisi said. – SAnews.gov.za