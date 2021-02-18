EPWP creates over 500 000 jobs in 2020

Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) has between April 2020 and December 2020 created 515 862 work opportunities for the poor and unemployed South Africans.

According to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), all four Sectors of the EPWP – Infrastructure, Environment & Culture, Social and Non-State - contributed to these opportunities, with the largest numbers coming from Infrastructure with 208 505 work opportunities, followed by Social with 164 275 work opportunities.

“The EPWP Environment & Culture and Non-State sectors created 108 762 and 34 320, respectively,” the department said on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape continue to lead in the creation of EPWP opportunities, the department said, adding that the two provinces created 144 614 and 108 279, respectively.

The performance by other provinces between 1 April 2020 to December 2020 is as follows:

  • Eastern Cape     108 279
  • Free State            29 343
  • Gauteng              50 917
  • KwaZulu-Natal  144 614
  • Limpopo              62 715
  • Mpumalanga       27 386
  • North West          31 754
  • Northern Cape    13 875
  • Western Cape     46 979

Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, the EPWP continues to create the much needed work and training opportunities for the poor and unemployed South Africans.

EPWP acting Deputy Director General Carmen Joy-Abrahams indicated that the EPWP will continue with initiatives to stimulate employment opportunities and improve livelihoods beyond COVID-19.

The department said all spheres of government and State-Owned Entities are expected to implement the Programme.

EPWP beneficiaries

EPWP beneficiaries work in different projects such as Community Work Programme (CWP), Early Childhood Development Programmes, Home Community Based Care Programmes, Extra School Support Programmes, Working on Fire, Working for Water and Roads Maintenance Projects, among others. 

Through various skills and training that the participants receive from the EPWP, they stand better chances to enter the formal job market and/or become entrepreneurs. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Nedlac endorses UIF TERS extension proposal

1693 Views
18 Feb 2021

ECDs called to apply for relief funding

8521 Views
15 Feb 2021

Everything you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

1623 Views
18 Feb 2021

Matric results to be released on time

14697 Views
20 Jan 2021

Comments sought on Critical Skills List

846 Views
18 Feb 2021

NSFAS to cover expenses for students finishing in 2021

5393 Views
26 Nov 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter