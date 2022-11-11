EOH to pay back R191m to Water and Sanitation

Information technology company EOH is expected to pay back at least R191 million to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in monies it received through its dealings with the department.

This as the company signed a settlement agreement with the DWS and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the settlement comes after an investigation by the corruption busting unit found that the company had unduly benefitted from contracts it received from the department between 2012 and 2017.

“The matters came to the attention of SIU during its investigation into the affairs of DWS. The SIU was also contacted by EOH with the purpose of informing the unit of possible fraud and corruption involving employees of its subsidiary, EOH Mthombo, and third parties who allegedly colluded with officials of DWS in relation to contracts that EOH had concluded with DWS.

“According to the payment schedule, an upfront payment of [R65 million] should be paid by no later than 30 November 2022 by EOH, while the first instalment of R3.4 million is to be paid on 1 January 2023. Thereafter on the first business day of each succeeding calendar month until the debt is fully settled,” Kganyago said.

He said the unit has made it clear the settlement does not absolve EOH of paying any further amounts that may be uncovered during the ongoing investigation to have been gained unduly.

“Neither does the agreement waive the SIU’s rights to bring any action or application before the High Court or Special Tribunal to recover any further amounts of money that may be due to it or DWS which may be revealed by the ongoing investigation by the SIU or any other organ of the State.

“Furthermore, the agreement is not an exoneration of any person from being held criminally liable for whatever criminal conduct that may be uncovered by the ongoing investigation of the SIU into the conduct of EOH Mthombo and/or DWS and/or any other third party,” Kganyago said. – SAnews.gov.za