Enyobeni tavern owner, employees arrested

The owner and two employees of the Enyobeni tavern in which 21 teenagers mysteriously died last month have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in a statement said the three were arrested at the weekend and on Tuesday.

SAPS Eastern Cape spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the three were arrested by a team of detectives working on the Scenery Park incident.

“The arrest of the 52-year-old suspect and two employees, aged 33 and 34, follows after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid charges in Scenery Park Police Station for contravention of the Liquor Act.

“After the opening of the case by Liquor Board, the investigators embarked on the investigation process which resulted to fines to the amount of R2000 being issued to each of the two tavern employees, whilst summons were served to the owner for his immediate arrest and appearance in the court of law.”

Among others, he said, the investigation focused on alleged violation or contravention of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act by permitting or conniving for the selling or supplying of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years and for selling or supplying of alcohol to children.

The tavern owner is expected in the East London Magistrate Court on 19 August 2022 to face the said charges.

“The two employees have been given an option of a fine in terms of the Liquor Act. Should they fail to pay the fine, they will be required to appear in the same court on the 19th August 2022,” said Kinana.

The SAPS management reaffirmed in the statement its commitment in ensuring that all the investigations around the Scenery Park incident are conducted in a professional and well-organised manner to ensure the successful prosecution and subsequent conviction in the court of law.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, expressed her appreciation for the work of the investigators.

She expressed gratitude at the patience shown by both affected families and communities alike.

“Just as we said in the beginning, investigation is a process and needs to be treated with extreme care and wisdom so that we can achieve the desired outcomes which all of us will be proud of. This is the beginning of the great work we are doing behind the scene,” Lt Gen Mene said.

Kinana said the forensic investigation into the cause of death of the 21 youths in Enyobeni tavern is still ongoing.

“As indicated earlier, at an appropriate time and conclusion of the investigation, the results will be made available to the affected families. There are no new developments at this stage,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za