Empowering women central to achieving gender parity, curbing GBV

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, says empowering women is central to achieving gender parity and curbing gender-based violence.

The Minister said this when she participated in the debate on gender-based violence in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The debate took place on the eve of government’s launch of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign by Deputy President David Mabuza at the Union Buildings.

“Sixteen Days of Activism and No Violence against Women and Children campaign commences [on] 25 November, and the theme for this year is ‘Economic justice for a non-violent, non-sexist South Africa’.

“The theme… is timely and relevant because women’s economic achievement is integral to the achievement of gender equality, and the eradication of gender-based violence and femicide and building a non-sexist South Africa.

“It releases women who get stuck in relationships that don’t work…” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

The Minister said economic empowerment recognises that there is link between women who find themselves in abusive situations and their financial positions.

She emphasised the importance of empowering women through education and for them to gain financial independence and in turn, enabling them to participate in the well-being of society, particularly now as government implements the economic recovery plan.

Calls for men to stand up against gender-based violence

Nkoana-Mashabane said women remain the most affected by unemployment, poverty, homelessness and hunger.

“We mark the 16 Days campaign not only to raise awareness about the negative impact of violence that has beset women and children, but most importantly, to take decisive steps against the abuse of women and children because they have suffered this abuse from men who are inferior.

“We are making a call for real men to stand up so that we can work together. The work starts here in Parliament.

“Let us say no to violence against women and children, no to rape, no to human trafficking, particularly children.

“Let us ensure that the perpetrators of this crime are punished by our courts. Say no against the so-called corrective rape against our LGBTQI+.

“The empowerment of women cannot be achieved without the socio-economic transformation of society to accelerate socio-economic growth and overcome the challenges that women have faced over the years and have been struggling for freedom.” – SAnews.gov.za