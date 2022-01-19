Employment and Labour brings services closer to the people

Officials from the Department of Employment and Labour in the Free State province will in the next week host a series of service delivery campaigns in the Fezile Dabi and Lejweleputswa Districts.

The four-day campaign will run from 24 – 27 January 2022 and will take place in four towns - namely: Deneysville, Vredefort, Vierfontein and Bothaville.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Employment and Labour said the campaign, spearheaded by one of the department's entities, the Compensation Fund, aims to bring a basket of services to communities in order to expedite client inquiries, registrations, and claims.

“By focusing on remote communities, such initiatives bring a one-stop-shop to clients who would otherwise incur travel costs to access their benefits,” the department said.

The following services will be provided: registration and processing of unemployment and insurance fund applications, payments, registration, claims, and inquiries for occupational injuries and diseases, inspections and enforcement services, and registration of job seekers on the South African Employment System.

Members of the public are urged to note the details of the campaign as follows:

- On 24 January 2022 at Refengkhotso Community Hall, Deneysville

- On 25 January 2022 at Vredefort Multipurpose Centre

- On 26 January 2022 at Vierfontein Community Hall

- On 27 January 2022 at Boneni Community Hall, Bothaville

The department said that members of the public that wish to be assisted on the above-mentioned services are encouraged to bring along their ID Documents/Valid Passport and proof of residence -SAnews.gov.za