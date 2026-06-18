Elangeni TVET expands skills training with new artisan and energy centres

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, will on Friday officially launch the Artisan and Skills Development Centre and the Renewable Energy Training Centre at Elangeni TVET College in Inchanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

Hosted under the theme: “Skills Revolution Realised – From Skills to Production – From Training to Transformation”, the launch underscores the college’s strategic drive to ensure that skills development translates into meaningful production, employment opportunities, and socio-economic transformation.

The Artisan and Skills Development Centre represents a significant investment in artisan training and occupational skills development, aimed at strengthening the pipeline of skilled workers required to support South Africa’s economic growth and industrial development.

A key component of the initiative is the Renewable Energy Training Centre, established through a strategic partnership between Elangeni TVET College, the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA), the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), and the Chinese Culture and International Education Exchange Centre (CCIEEC). The collaboration supports international knowledge exchange and enhances the college’s capacity to deliver specialised renewable energy training.

The department said the centre is designed to strengthen training in renewable energy technologies, particularly photovoltaic systems, and to support South Africa’s just energy transition agenda by equipping students with practical, industry-relevant skills.

“In addition, a career exhibition will highlight vocational pathways across artisan trades and the renewable energy sector, reinforcing Elangeni TVET College’s role in expanding access to skills and employment opportunities,” the department said in a statement.

The launch marks a major milestone in Elangeni TVET college’s ongoing efforts to strengthening artisan development, occupational training, and future-focused skills delivery. – SAnews.gov.za