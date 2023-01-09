Ekurhuleni exploring legal action following Boksburg blast probe

Mayor of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Tania Campbell, says the municipality is exploring legal action against the driver and company of the LP Gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred when gas cylinders on the tanker exploded when the driver attempted to and was unable to drive through a bridge underpass.

The blast claimed the lives of at least 38 people including healthcare workers who were stationed at a public hospital near the incident.

“The City is exploring its legal options to act against both the company that owns the truck and the driver of the truck. We are of the opinion that there is sufficient evidence to do so. More information in this regard will be communicated in due course.

“Once all investigations are concluded, we will show no fear nor favour in holding those responsible to account,” Campbell said.

The Mayor said she is “pleased” with the status of various municipality-led investigations into the incident.

“Since the day of the explosion, various departments in the city have been working tirelessly to ensure that a thorough and meaningful investigation takes place to ascertain what happened on the day and the way forward.

“I had a meeting with Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs), Chief of Police, various Heads of Departments (HODs) and senior officials to get feedback on what the status is of the investigation. I am pleased with the progress that is being made in this regard and expect a final report to come to the Mayoral Committee this month which will subsequently be presented to Council,” she said.

Campbell reiterated the municipality’s condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

“I want to take this opportunity once again to pass on my sincere condolences to everyone who has suffered as a result of this tragedy and offer my thoughts and prayers to the families who have lost loved ones.

“I also want to thank the outpouring of support from civil society, NGOs, faith-based organizations, unions, residents, and other spheres of government. Without you, our relief efforts would have not been as impactful as they have been,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za