Edenvale police station shut down for decontamination

Monday, August 17, 2020
By: 
Onalenna Mhlongo

The Edenvale police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination due to a COVID-19 related incident. 

“The Community Service Centre will be operating from 418th Avenue, Corner 3rd Street, Edenvale,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said. 

All complaints and emergencies that need to be attended by Edenvale police station can be reported to 10111. 

Alternatively, the Station Commander can be contacted on 0827787919; duty officer on 0827787919; Sector numbers are 0716756843 or 0716756844. 

“The building will be undergoing decontamination. 

“The management of SAPS apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this,” the SAPS said. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

International travel restrictions, curfew remain under level 2

6905 Views
15 Aug 2020

NSFAS unfunds 5 000 students

2026 Views
17 Aug 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

50474 Views
18 Jun 2020

SA moves to lockdown level 2

6797 Views
15 Aug 2020

South Africans urged to continue observing health protocols

1322 Views
17 Aug 2020

Nightclubs to remain closed under level 2 of lockdown

953 Views
17 Aug 2020

SA News on Facebook