EC CoGTA to receive report on R15m Enoch Mgijima stadium

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Xolile Nqatha, has expressed concern over media reports surrounding a R15 million stadium project at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality.

The project caused a stir on social media platforms on Monday after the municipality posted pictures of its unveiling. The municipality has since deleted pictures of the unveiling.

In a statement, Nqatha said: "I fully understand the negative commentary and public comments on the matter. For that reason, we have requested the leadership of Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality to get all the facts about the scope of work for the project and what has been delivered so far.”

The MEC said he expected to get the full report this week. – SAnews.gov.za