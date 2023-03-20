Eastern Cape police vow to protect the public

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in in the Eastern Cape says various security measures have been put in place to ensure that lawlessness, possible damage to property and looting are prevented.

This follows the announcement by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that they will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown on Monday and have called on all South Africans to participate.

“The SAPS in concert with other law enforcement agencies in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that all forces are ready to protect lives and property during the planned national protest.

“All law enforcement forces have already been deployed throughout the province, in identified strategic points and hotspots. The SAPS is confident and also wants to ensure that the people of Eastern Cape including their property remain protected,” the SAPS said on Sunday.

The SAPS said the deployment of massive security forces will not in any way disrupt the normal day to day activities of the public, but it is meant to ensure that the public will be able to go about their normal business and remain safe and protected from any possible intimidation or harm by opportunistic criminal elements.

“As such, the SAPS management has warned all those whose intentions is to create disorder in the province to rethink their plans or face the strong arm of the law. Whilst the police recognise the constitutional right of every individual to protest, unruly behaviours and criminality will however not be tolerated,” the SAPS said.

Members of the community are urged to report any act of criminality at the nearest police station or contact the Crime Stop number on 086 00 10 111. – SAnews.gov.za