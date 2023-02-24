Eastern Cape plans to fix infrastructure to boost tourism

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Friday said the province will continue to implement infrastructure development to improve access to tourist destinations to boost the economy.

He announced proudly during his State of Province Address (SONA) that from January to December 2022, 5.7 million domestic tourists visited the Eastern Cape.

This was 700 000 more compared to the previous year, with tourists contributing R8.6 billion to the provincial economy.

“We will continue to roll out infrastructure to improve access to tourist destinations and parks.”

Through the Eastern Cape stimulus fund, the provincial government has invested R7.5 million to build four additional chalets and a viewing deck at Hluleka Nature Reserve in the OR Tambo District.

“We continue to prioritise the improvement of roads, such as the road to Hluleka Nature Reserve and the newly gazetted road from Viedgesville to Coffee Bay.”

It has engaged the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) to make it easy for international tourists to fly directly into the province.

“The problem of limited international and domestic flights into the province is not only about tourism, but also about reducing the cost of doing business in the province.”

The Premier outlined seven priorities that the Eastern Cape will focus on this year, which include creating an inclusive economy; providing quality healthcare and education; rolling out basic services such as water, roads, and electricity, and building safer communities.

He pleaded with traditional leaders and local municipalities to avail land to private investors for economic development to benefit the people.

“We are having ongoing conversations with the retail sector to scale up sourcing of goods such as vegetables from local farmers,” he said, adding that government was assisting local farmers to massify production to meet the demands.

In the new financial year, the Premier said the province would be scaling up the small holder farmers programme by investing R139 million to implement 184 infrastructure projects that will benefit 3 132 establishments.

The province will invest R50 million to support commercial-scale production in fruits, grains, livestock, vegetables, piggery, and poultry commodities.

Locally, the Eastern Cape is the second largest producer of citrus after Limpopo.

He said officials are putting measures in place to avert any possible liquidation of businesses that have been adversely affected by the price hikes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Youth

Mabuyane said he remains committed to ensuring that youth-owned businesses benefit from preferential procurement policy.

As of December 2022, R203 million was spent on over 3 900 youth-owned Eastern Cape-based businesses. He pronounced an increase to the Isiqalo Youth Fund to R100 million over three years.

“We are confident this investment in the young people of our province will give us better returns in terms of job creation. Isiqalo Youth Fund is a story of good progress.”

The province also intends to allocate another R50 million towards student debt relief to assist students in distress.

Infrastructure

The province aims to focus on several infrastructure programmes, including the N2 Wild Coast Highway, Mzimvubu Water Project, Eastern Cape Transnet Initiatives, N2 Nodal Development, Undersea cables, and Wild Coast SEZ.

“One of the most critical infrastructures in any economy is the road network as it facilitates movement of people and goods.”

He said the work of transforming the Wild Coast corridor through the construction of the R4 billion N2 Wild Coast Project is gaining momentum.

In addition, plans are at an advanced stage for the rehabilitation of Ingquza Hill Memorial roads, the upgrading of roads within Ntlavukazi Village, Lambasi, and R61 to Bambisani Hospital.

The province will also attend to the road from Ndwalane to Ntafufu; Ntafufu to Bambisani turn off; Bambisani turn off to Lingeni; Mthentu to Kulumbe and Kulumbe to Mthamvuna.

“The N2 Wild Coast Development is a foundation for our province to also benefit from the Eastern Seaboard Development, which connects the Eastern Cape and Kwa Zulu-Natal.”

The Eastern Cape will also construct road projects worth over R4 billion in other districts including the N2 from KwaBhaca to Ngcweleni River; R336 from Kirkwood to Addo (phase 1); N2 from Grahamstown to Fish River (phase 3); R390 from Cradock to Hofmeyer; N2 from Gamtoos River to Van Stadens River; N2 Ndabakazi Interchange; and R58 Cala to Ngcobo.

He told the MPLs that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will soon resume the construction of 19 identified bridges.

“We are consolidating damage caused by floods on our roads and bridges to source more funding from the national government to rebuild our infrastructure.”

He said the rail and port infrastructure is also receiving attention, with Transnet Freight Rail planning to open the line from Kroonstad to the Port of East London.

The Premier said they were looking into their water supply, adding that they are scaling up the reticulation of water to communities through the multi-year Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant amounting to R10 billion.

In addition, the development of infrastructure at the Wild Coast Industrial Park in Mthatha is progressing well.

The province has injected R35.2 million to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant and R14.5 million to refurbish 10 sites in Fort Jackson Industrial Park and R10.8 million at Butterworth Industrial Park.

“Our vision is to partner with big retail companies to build distribution centres across our districts in the province, prioritising especially small towns.”

Load shedding

The province is also putting in place short, medium, and long-term interventions to manage load shedding.

He also acknowledged the steps taken by Buffalo City Metro, Nelson Mandela Metro, the Business Chambers, and stakeholders in managing the impact of power cuts.

“These steps are progressive in ensuring the balance between business continuity, and job sustainability.”

He also took the time to encourage residents to install rooftop solar panels.

“I appeal to all of us as leaders of today to roll up our sleeves and make 2023 truly a year of decisive action to advance the interests of our people.” – SAnews.gov.za