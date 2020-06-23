E Cape school reports 204 cases of COVID-19

The Departments of Basic Education and Health are working together to support 204 learners and hostel assistants who have contracted Coronavirus at Makaula Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca, Eastern Cape.

The Department of Basic Education said a team of doctors and tracers has since been sent to attend to the school.

Meanwhile, the department is also lending a helping hand to educators and parents who are affected by the incident.

As of Monday, COVID-19 infections are now sitting at 101 590 in the country and the Eastern Cape is the third most hardest-hit province with 16 895 cases.

According to the department, many cases have surfaced in schools are as a result of the safety requirements that are being implemented, since the schools partially reopened for grades 7 and 12 on June 8.

“Schools have been urged to follow the standard operating procedures to ensure that appropriate measures are applied to assist all those infected and affected by the virus,” the department added.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga believes that these cases show that many people already had the virus but were unaware until they were screened and identified.

“We will continue to work hard in schools to make sure that we protect our learners, teachers and employees within schools. It is important to work together to ensure that we beat the virus,” she said.

The department said they were doing everything to make sure that all schools are COVID-19 compliant before it can receive learners.

“What is also important is to ensure that even during school hours and beyond, we stick to the basic requirements of wearing the mask, sanitise, wash hands and keep physical distancing,” said Motshekga.

She has urged members of the community to stop visiting schools, as that also increases the risk for more infections. – SAnews.gov.za