E Cape SAPS mourns GBV, COVID-19 victims

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape has responded to government's call to honour those who lost their lives due to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAPS Director-General in the Eastern Cape, Mbulelo Sogoni, accompanied by the MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe and the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, gathered at the Eastern Cape State House on Wednesday morning to honour the occasion.

The South African flag was flown at half-mast in honour of the deceased, while the South African National Anthem was played by the SAPS Band, in accordance with ceremonial disciplines.

All SAPS stations executed the procedure simultaneously at the station flagpoles.

“The next five days [of mourning] are to give respect to those we have lost their lives through GBVF and the COVID-19 pandemic,” the SAPS said.

The country is now observing the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children under the theme 'Women's economic justice for a non-violent and non-sexist South Africa'. - SAnews.gov.za