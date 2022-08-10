E Cape CoGTA condemns illegal Amathole District staff strike

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (GoGTA) MEC, Xolile Nqatha, has condemned a violent illegal strike by some Amathole District Municipality (ADM) staff.

Some ADM workers have been embarking on an illegal strike that has caused great panic and a water crisis for the communities.

On Wednesday, the provincial CoGTA said the workers had allegedly vandalized water infrastructure and closed water valves blocking water supply to communities, businesses, government institutions, hospitals and clinics.

“The illegal strike has also badly affected the services of the Transnet Phelophepa Health Train which is currently stationed at Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality.

“Whilst workers have a constitutional right to embark on strike or protest action, they need to understand that water is an essential service, and they don’t have a right to infringe on other people’s rights especially from accessing water for our communities,” said CoGTA spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam.

On Tuesday, Nqatha visited the affected areas and reservoirs in Raymond Mhlaba and Amahlathi Local municipalities to witness the damage caused by this illegal strike.

He said: “Some of the things that have been done are quite harmful and they gravitate towards criminality because what is underway is criminality. It is criminal to close water; water is life; it can’t be justified action or revolutionary to deny our people water”.

The MEC called on all the affected municipalities to ensure that there is accountability and consequences for wrongdoing. – SAnews.gov.za