DWS concludes consultations on raw water tariffs

Monday, August 31, 2026

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has concluded public consultations on the proposed 2027/28 Raw Water Use Charges, following a recent National Consultation Meeting held at the OR Tambo Protea Hotel in Johannesburg.



The national consultation formed part of the department’s annual process to determine Raw Water Use Charges, and provided relevant stakeholders and water users with an opportunity to engage on the proposed charges and provide inputs before the final recommendations are submitted to the Minister of Water and Sanitation for consideration and approval.



The consultation process was attended by representatives from various sectors and organisations, including the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), Sasol, Rand Water, uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW), Forestry South Africa (Forestry SA), DRDGold Limited, the Crocodile River Irrigation Board, the South African Association for Water User Associations (SAAFUWA), and other stakeholders.



During the meeting, the department presented the outcomes of the sector-specific consultations, provided feedback on the economic analysis undertaken in relation to the proposed Raw Water Use Charges, and presented the final charges recommended for consideration by the Minister.



The proposed Raw Water Use Charges comprise three key components, including Water Resource Management Charges, Water Resource Infrastructure Charges and the Water Research Levy.



Water Resource Management Charges were presented for the six Catchment Management Agencies (CMAs), including Inkomati-Usuthu, Pongola-uMzimkhulu, Mzimvubu-Tsitsikamma, Limpopo-Olifants, Breede-Olifants and Vaal-Orange, while Water Resource Infrastructure Charges were presented across four sectors, namely Industry and Mining, Strategic Users, Municipal and Agriculture.



The Water Research Levy was presented for the Agriculture, Streamflow Reduction Activities, and Domestic and Industry sectors. The Domestic and Industry category comprises Strategic Users, Municipal, and Industry and Mining.



The determination of Raw Water Use Charges is undertaken within the legislative and policy framework governing water pricing in South Africa, including the National Water Act, 1998 (Act No. 36 of 1998) (NWA), the Public Finance Management Act, 1999 (Act No. 1 of 1999) (PFMA), and the Pricing Strategy for Raw Water Use Charges.



In terms of section 56 of the NWA, the Minister may, with the concurrence of the Minister of Finance, establish a pricing strategy for charges for water use within the framework of relevant government policy. The Pricing Strategy provides the framework for determining charges that contribute towards the funding of water resource management, water resource development and the use of waterworks.



The department said following the conclusion of the consultation process, the recommended 2027/28 Raw Water Use Charges will be submitted to the Minister of Water and Sanitation for consideration and approval.



“Once approved, the Raw Water Use Charges will be published in the Government Gazette and made available on the department’s website. The approved charges will apply from 1 April 2027, while the approved Water Research Levy will take effect from 1 July 2027.



“The publication of the approved charges will provide water users and other affected stakeholders with certainty regarding the charges applicable for the 2027/28 financial year and enable relevant institutions and water users to make the necessary financial and operational preparations,” the department explained.



More information, including the approved Raw Water Use Charges and related documentation, will be made available on the DWS’s website: https://www.dws.gov.za/Projects/WARMS/.



The department encouraged all affected water users and stakeholders to consult the Government Gazette and its website for the approved 2027/28 Raw Water Use Charges and related information, once the process has been concluded. - SAnews.gov.za