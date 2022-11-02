Durban opens more beaches as water quality improves

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The City of Durban announced on Tuesday that it has reopened more beaches following improved water quality.

This comes after many beaches had a high level of E.coli that eThekwini Municipality pointed the finger at the sewage infrastructure damage due to the April floods.

“The decision to open these beaches was taken after recent water tests conducted by experts confirmed that beach water is at an acceptable level for recreational activities,” the city said.  

Beaches that are open for swimming include Point, uShaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club, Brighton, Reunion, Pipeline, Toti Main, and Warner.

Meanwhile, some of the beaches remain closed until further notice. These include Westbrook, Bronze, Laguna, Thekwini, Umhlanga, Umdloti and Umgababa beaches.

“The municipality is continuously monitoring water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.” – SAnews.gov.za 

