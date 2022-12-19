Dube-Ncube saddened by drowning incident at Durban beach

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has expressed shock and sadness following the news of a tragic drowning incident at Durban’s North beach on Saturday.

The eThekwini Municipality confirmed the drowning of three people, including a teenager, who were swept off to sea by rip currents at Durban’s North Beach on Saturday.

According to the municipality, it took a team of 35 lifeguards to execute a mass rescue effort and another team of paramedics to attend to more than 100 people who were involved in the incident.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, three people lost their lives, with others were transported to hospital. We are devastated by this sad loss of life. We have asked for an urgent report from our disaster teams and eThekwini Municipality,” the municipality said in a statement.

Dube-Ncube has sent condolences to the families of the deceased and called for a full investigation into the incident.

– SAnews.gov.za