Dube-Ncube saddened by drowning incident at Durban beach

Monday, December 19, 2022

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has expressed shock and sadness following the news of a tragic drowning incident at Durban’s North beach on Saturday.

The eThekwini Municipality confirmed the drowning of three people, including a teenager, who were swept off to sea by rip currents at Durban’s North Beach on Saturday.

According to the municipality, it took a team of 35 lifeguards to execute a mass rescue effort and another team of paramedics to attend to more than 100 people who were involved in the incident.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, three people lost their lives, with others were transported to hospital. We are devastated by this sad loss of life. We have asked for an urgent report from our disaster teams and eThekwini Municipality,” the municipality said in a statement.

Dube-Ncube has sent condolences to the families of the deceased and called for a full investigation into the incident.

“We are devastated by this sad loss of life. We have asked for an urgent report from our disaster teams and eThekwini Municipality,” Dube-Ncube said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

90488 Views
19 Jul 2022

Over 260 000 Grade 1 and 8 learners in Gauteng placed for 2023

3143 Views
30 Nov 2022

Child protection head succumbs to long illness

293 Views
20 Dec 2022

Govt issues rabies warning in high risk areas

344 Views
20 Dec 2022

Gauteng online admissions for Grade 1 and 8 to open soon

26751 Views
10 May 2022

SASSA advises beneficiaries to keep verifying contact details to avoid scammers

25219 Views
19 Oct 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter