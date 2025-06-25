dtic Hosts Policy Dialogue to Refine Strategy for Balanced Industrial Growth

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Government’s commitment to collaborative policy-making and inclusive growth will come to the fore at a Department of Trade, Industry and Competition policy dialogue.



The dialogue which is an extended Chief Executive Officers’ (CEOs) Forum, will be held to facilitate discussion on the draft Spatial Industrial Development Strategy (SIDS).



“The purpose of the session is to provide key stakeholders, including business leaders, policymakers, and development partners, an opportunity to interrogate and contribute to the shaping of the strategy before it is finalised,” said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic).



Thursday’s session will take place at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in Sandton and will be addressed by Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi.



The draft SIDS is a critical instrument in the dtic’s efforts to drive balanced industrial development, support regional economies, and strengthen the role of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across the country.



“This CEOs Forum is not just a meeting of minds; it is a strategic platform to ensure our Spatial Industrial Development Strategy is responsive, inclusive and grounded in the lived realities of business and communities across the country.



“We want a framework that reflects the voice of industry and responds to regional economic disparities through practical and impactful interventions,” said the Deputy Minister.



The draft SIDS seeks to unlock growth by promoting geographically targeted industrial activity, enhancing infrastructure coordination, and improving the governance and management of SEZs and industrial parks. It will also aim to better align the work of all spheres of government and institutions responsible for regional economic development.



“Special Economic Zones remain one of the dtic’s flagship programmes to catalyse investment, create decent jobs and strengthen export competitiveness. As we refine this strategy, we must ensure that SEZs are positioned not just as isolated economic pockets, but as integrated drivers of regional and national transformation,” said Godlimpi.



The dtic expects the dialogue to yield valuable insights and practical recommendations that will enhance the impact and implementation of the strategy. The final strategy will serve as a roadmap for more coherent and spatially just industrial development across South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za